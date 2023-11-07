Spigen’s new Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 USB-C case delivers the retro iMac vibes at $27

After Spigen unveiled and launched its new vintage iMac-inspired iPhone 15 cases (you can find our full review right here), it is now bringing some of those vibes to AirPods Pro 2. While you won’t find that Apple-style Bondi Blue treatment here, its new Ultra Hybrid Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case does deliver on the black see-through tech treatment in much the same way. Now available for purchase on Amazon at well below the listing directly from Spigen, you’ll find more details on its new translucent-like Hybrid Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case below.

New Spigen Hybrid Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case

The brand’s iMac-style cases have been very popular among 9to5 readers and, while the new Hybrid Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case isn’t quite the same, it does enter with a similar vibe and design. Spigen says its “unique teardown design showcases the internal layout of the latest AirPods Pro 2,” featuring sort of see-through sides that gives way to some techy internals.

Introducing our first ever case for the AirPods Pro 2 – the Ultra Hybrid. Stay minimal and true to your colors with these lightweight covers. Jam out and just do you.

The case is made of the brand’s usual polycarbonate construction to minimize daily scuffs and scrapes on your pristine white AirPods Pro 2 case as well as cutouts for the lanyard connection point and the cable port on the bottom – it supports both Lightning models and the new USB-C variant.

From there you’ll find an array of six internal magnets built-in to the translucent back of the case to support your MagSafe charging accessories. Spigen says the “strong built-in magnets for secure MagSafe wireless charging compatibility – LED Light visible.”

Features at a glance:

Unique teardown design showcases the internal layout of the latest Airpod Pro 2

Strong built-in magnets for secure MagSafe wireless charging compatibility – LED Light visible

Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry. Cutout on side for lanyard compatibility.

Jet Black hard shell around the side with bumper defense.

Precisely designed for Airpods Pro 2 Case (2022)

The new Spigen Hybrid Zero One MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case is now available for purchase via its official Amazon storefront at $26.99 shipped, which comes in well below the $45 price tag you’ll find on its site.

