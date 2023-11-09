New Amazon low hits HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Mic at $99 shipped (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone in white for $99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $61 price drop undercuts the $130 price tag sitting on the black model and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the QuadCast S is centered around a condenser capsule with your choice of four pickup patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional) to support a wide-range of recording situations from up close and personal streaming to more conversational situations. It ships with a built-in anti-shock and vibration mount to mitigate unwanted noise in recordings alongside a tap-to-mute sensor and LED status indicator joined by what HyperX calls radiant RGB lighting. As you can see in the imagery here, the entire mic grille lights up with vibrant illumination featuring “dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style” – everything is customizable via the HyperX NGENUITY software. More details below.

If a more casual microphone will do the trick for you, Razer’s entry-level Seiren Mini USB condenser is worth a peek. This more compact solution delivers that stealthy black Razer treatment down at $39 shipped to save you some cash while still providing simple out-of-the-pox USB connectivity – just don’t expect to get all the pickup patterns and lighting.

If you’re looking for a more premium microphone solution, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on HyperX’s regularly $250 ProCast streaming mic. Now down at $150 shipped via Amazon, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked on the brand’s flagship recording experience. You can get all of the details on this offer alongside information on the feature set in our previous deal coverage.

HyperX QuadCast S features:

Radiant RGB lighting with dynamic effects: Personalize stunning RGB lighting and dynamic effects for an eye-catching shot of customizable style.

Built-in anti-vibration shock mount: Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension.

Tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator: Use the convenient tap-to-mute functionality to prevent an audio accident along with the help of the LED mic status indicator. If the light is on, the mic is active, if the light is off, the mic is muted.

Four selectable polar patterns: Choose between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) to optimize your broadcast setup and keep the focus on the sounds you want to be heard.

