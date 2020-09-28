Creators looking for a USB microphone keep getting more options with unique features. From the small graphic displaying Seiren Emote to the large Blue Yeti X with plenty of audio customizability, there are a lot of great options to choose from. Hyper X’s latest is a refresh of the great sounding QuadCast streaming microphone. With some nice updates for 2020 and customizable RGB in the large pop filter, the HyperX QuadCast S is a great way to add some personality to your streaming or WFH setup. Be sure to head below and watch the video to hear how it sounds.

Design

While it does have some nice updates, the QuadCast S features a very similar overall design to the older generation QuadCast. Overall the dimensions are identical. Where we start to see some differences are in the webbing for the shock mount. The original QuadCast feature red accents in the webbing and the pop filter, while the QuadCast S has a more neutral grey. This is, of course, because you can change the color of the internal LEDs to more than just red.

One other key difference is that on the back, the microphone features a USB-C port instead of the older mini USB. Above that updated port is a 3.5mm jack for audio out and the 4-way dial for selecting a polar pattern.

Other Controls on the QuadCast S are very similar to the first generation. One main feature is the quick tap-to-mute button on the top of the microphone. You do want to be pretty gentle here as hitting with force will cause an audible impact to come through the microphone. But the large area is easy to find if you need to mute or unmute quickly.

HyperX QuadCast S: Video

Gain is controlled with the large dial on the bottom of the microphone. There are dots that increase in size to demonstrate which way makes it louder, but, just like the first-gen QuadCast, they don’t span the entire range, so it is kind of hard to dial it in. Maybe that’s HyperX’s way of keeping you from turning it all the way up or down, but it isn’t my favorite design. And, it’s also very smooth and easy to adjust, which can make it easy to bump if you grab the mic or brush up against it.

Mounting the HyperX QuadCast S

One of my favorite things about the QuadCast S is the included shock mount. It makes the profile bigger than other mics like the Seiren Emote that I often use, but it makes mounting and positioning the microphone on the boom arm that I use much easier. Because it adds another pivot point, it’s possible to get the microphone vertical on my boom, which isn’t possible with other mics like the Seiren Emote

How does it sound?

Specs-wise, the QuadCast S is also similar to the older model. Both feature three 14mm condensers and a frequency response from 20-20,000Hz. When plugged in and running through Adobe Audition, they sounded pretty similar. The HyperX QuadCast S sounds clear and crisp with some great vocal presence, in my opinion. Check out the video to hear for yourself and hear how it sounds compared to some of the competition.

NGenuity App

The big thing here is the customizable RGB lighting. Within the HyperX NGenuity app, under the Lights tab, there are quite a few tweaks to be made. You can add layers, pick specific target lights, choose specific colors, and adjust the speed. I enjoy the wave setting, but if there are specific colors to your stream, it’s easy to make one that fits your theme.

Wrapping Up

Overall, the HyperX QuadCast S is a great successor to the original. The addition of customizable RGB makes it an even better fit for streamers, and the USB-C port keeps it current. These microphones sound clear and natural, with some great features for content creators. And, the new QuadCast S comes in priced at $159.99, which is less than the outgoing model.

