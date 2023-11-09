Anker’s M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone drops to $210 (Reg. $250)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone Kit for $209.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is marking the first price cut in months from its usual $250 price tag and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it sell for $10 less before, but that was all the way back in September. We break down everything you need to know in our hands-on review, and explore the feature set below.

Anker’s new M650 microphone kit features a pair of the wireless units which comes packed into what is essentially an oversized true wireless earbuds case. There’s a companion receiver which can be plugged into your Mac or iPhone 15 with a USB-C attachment, or any older iPhone models thanks to a swappable Lightning module. It can record from both of the mics at once, with a clip-on design that offers six hours of battery life per charge.

Today’s discount enters to give the higher-end DJI Mic a run for its money. Over the past month, the higher-end model from DJI has been on sale for the same price as the Anker version’s MSRP. So deciding between the two was easy – just buy the DJI Mic kit. Now it’s a different story, as those who want to save some extra cash will find Anker’s M650 setup to be a compelling alternative.

AnkerWork M650 microphone kit features:

Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise cancellation technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover. Finally, a wireless lavalier microphone that works with your wardrobe. Swap between three colorful covers (metallic black, soft gold, dark jade) and attach magnetically or clip on to your outfit. With dual-channel lossless sound pickup, you can record two sound sources at the same time. And for super-long projects, store up to 7 hours of uncompressed audio—no harddrive required.

