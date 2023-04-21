Review: Anker’s M650 wireless microphone kit elevates your iPhoneography or mobile podcast kit

Earlier this year, Anker launched its new AnkerWork M650 wireless microphone kit. Taking on the likes of DJI and Rode, the pair of lavalier microphones is ready to elevate your mobile podcasting setup and iPhoneography shooting rig alike. The only question is, is it worth the $250 price tag?

Anker first began shipping its new microphone kit for the first time back in March. Out of the box, you get everything needed to begin recording with Mac, iPhone, or any other device. The AnkerWork M650 wireless microphone kit all fits snuggly into the rechargeable battery case, which largely takes on the appearance of an oversized pair of true wireless earbuds. The two included lavalier microphones certainly lean into that design choice a bit more, and magnetically snap into place to refuel.

Alongside just the wireless mics, you’re also getting the brains behind the operation. The wireless receiver comes supported by a pair of interchangeable adapters that let you plug it into Macs via USB-C, as well as iPhones over Lightning. I’ve also been testing it out with my Fujifulm X-T5, and have found it to be just as reliable for actual video recording as it is for podcasting.

Further diving into the receiver, it has much of the same solid build quality as the case itself with a plastic enclosure. The boxy unit is largely plain, aside from the adapter connection on one end and a touchscreen interface on the other. It’s the latter that really makes the Anker M650 wireless microphone kit as compelling as it is. On top of just being able to monitor sound input, it also lets you quickly adjust microphone gain, mute the feed altogether, and adjust what kind of sound isolation you want.

Then there’s the actual microphones, which are just as notable as the flashy receiver. In the box, you’re getting a pair of the lavalier microphones, each of which are identical. About the size of a half dollar, both of them feature magnetic designs that let you adjust how they fit onto your clothing. The lavalier means that you’re getting some pins that can clamp onto shirts, blazers, and other apparel for filming or recording.

Each device has a plain design that like the receiver and charging case, isn’t all too burdened by extra buttons. There’s notably a single mute input on each microphone, which complements the design alongside the metal grills where the actual mic input is.

Both of the microphones can also record at the same time. So while a single one can be used entirely on its own, bringing both out will let you record a conversation between two people at once – or just two different sources together period. It’s worth noting that most apps will have the two feeds spliced together into a single recording, so there’s a bit of a limitation with any kind of adjustments after the fact.

Circling back to the case for one last time, the hard shell enclosure also houses its own internal battery that lets you recharge all of the gear. It boosts those previously-mentioned recording times by an extra 15 hours, which has made it so I can rely on the M650 kit for weeks on end. Of course, longer recording applications will chew through that time and require more frequent charging sessions plugged into a wall output, but for my quick podcast recordings each day, it handles the workflow like a champ with plenty of juice to spare day after day.

How do the wireless microphones actually sound?

Of course the most importable aspect of the AnkerWork M650 kit is how it sounds. To that end, I have been putting it to the test over the past several weeks to record my 9to5Toys Daily episodes. The guide is full of different recordings that should give you a fairly solid idea of what to expect on the audio quality front. So if you’re a regular listener, odds are you’ve already heard the microphone put to use. And if not, you can go check out past editions for yourself.

Podcasting of course isn’t the only use case for the lavalier microphone kit, but it’s the application that I most tested it with. I’ve recorded all around my apartment, as well as in the corners of coffee shops. I’ve also put it to the test in windy situations while out and about, and am largely impressed by the noise cancellations

Clocking in at $249.99, Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit comes in both black and white colorways. For comparison, the competing DJI Mic kit sells for $329, while this other alternative from Rode will set you back $199 for a single microphone setup.

9to5Toys’ Take

After extensively using the AnkerWork M650 microphone kit for the past few weeks, I have to say that I am quite impressed with the overall performance. This ultimately isn’t going to be replacing the main gear in my podcasting setup (which I previously walked through in a Behind the Screens post), but it is going to remain a stable in my everyday carry.

Previously my entire day would be centered around making sure I was at my desk right at 11 in the morning so I could get the podcast taken care of. In hindsight, I am only just now realizing how frustrating having a roughly 20 minute process dictate the rest of my work day was. The AnkerWork M650 kit ended up being the solution I didn’t know I needed. Now if I want to go get some work done out and about, or even just break up the routine by recording from my workstation, I have a notable alternative.

Sure there are portable USB microphones out there that are easy to travel with, but it really is just how compact the AnkerWork M650 setup is that makes encourages me to use it day in and out. Everything from the portable form-factor to reliable battery life and flexibility to use it with iPhone and Mac really does make this a versatile tool for any kind of creator in the audio space. The $250 price tag is a bit steep, especially if you’re like me and only plan to use a single microphone. But if your recording or filming setup needs a pair of microphones, then it’s easily going to be worth the cost. There’s certainly a lot of value, even if it won’t be for everyone. And in true Anker fashion, the kit checks all of the boxes I would have hoped for from the price point.

