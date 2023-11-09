LG’s 38-inch UltraWide curved QHD+ monitor with ergo stand falls 36% to $897 (Reg. $1,400)

Amazon is offering the LG 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS Monitor with Ergo Stand for $896.99 shipped. Down from its $1,400 price tag, this monitor has spent most of the year between $950 and $1,350, with occasional discounts lower and more recent rises back to its MSRP. Today’s deal amounts to a 36% markdown off the going rate, landing at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked and the third-lowest of 2023. It also happens to be one of two of the largest price cuts we have seen from its MSRP.

Designed to be compact and save you as much available desk space as possible, the first thing you might notice about this monitor, aside from its obvious curved display, is the C-clamp and grommet attached to the swivel arm that is used to mount it to your existing desk. It attaches to the monitor with a single click, giving you maneuverability while also providing far more open room for your other workstation and battlestation devices.

The monitor itself offers a 3840 x 1600 resolution with a refresh rate up to 60Hz, and comes equipped with DCI-P3 95% color gamut for more vibrant color combinations, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen stuttering and tearing during your gameplay and video entertainment, built-in speakers, and USB-C connectivity. Head below to read more.

If you’re hoping to find a curved gaming monitor for a much cheaper price, Amazon is also offering the Acer Sbmiiiphx 49-inch 1800R Curved DFHD Gaming Monitor for $600, down from $700. This monitor gives you a 3840 x 1080 resolution, built-in speakers, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

And be sure to check out our coverage of LG’s all new LG UltraGear 45-inch QHD curved gaming monitors with 5120×1440 resolution on 1500R curved VA panels. You can also head on over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub for more of the best prices on any and all battlestation equipment.

LG 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS Monitor features:

LG 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS Monitor

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. The C-Clamp & Grommet makes installation easy*—no need to change or adjust your desk. *To install the Ergo stand on the table, the desktop should be less than 75mm (2.9 inches) thick for C-Clamp or have the table hole more than 45mm (1.7 inches) in size for Grommet. With One Click Mount you can install the stand instantly, without tools.

Charging, syncing, transferring, you name it—just connect your device with a USB Type-C cable and be on your way. With USB-C connectivity, get fast data, audio and video transmission and device charging with up to 90W power delivery.

Dynamic Action Sync: Respond to action as it happens with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.

AMD Freesync Premium Pro: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience.

Black Stabilizer: Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!