LG debuts new UltraGear 45-inch QHD 200Hz curved gaming monitors starting at $799

LG is debuting its new UltraGear 45GR65DC and 45GR75DC 45-inch QHD curved gaming monitors alongside revealing launch dates. The 45GR65DC is now available for purchase, while the 45GR75DC is available for pre-order. While both monitors boast almost identical features, there is one key difference separating the two, and both arrive as cheaper alternatives to anyone put off by the UltraGear 49-inch curved gaming monitor’s price tag.

Greater quality for less of a price

Both monitors deliver a 5120×1440 resolution on 1500R curved VA panels. They both support 95 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut – a color standard for the film industry. It also comes with VESA DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro at up to 200Hz, ensuring a vibrant and clear picture with the elimination of input latency, screen tearing, and stuttering during gaming and video playback.

Each monitor has one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB-B 3.0 upstream port, and two downstream ports alongside a headphone jack. With these options, you’ll enjoy high resolutions and higher frame rates of up to 120 fps.

The big difference between these two seemingly identical monitors is a single port. The 45GR75DC includes an additional USB-C port that can handle video, data, and power delivery up to 90W. How do you decide which to get? Well, if you’re going to be switching between a work laptop as well as a gaming rig, the USB-C model will offer better support for going back and forth. If you’re just planning to hook up a gaming PC, you can save $100 and get the model without it.

45GR65DC is avialble for purchase, 45GR75DC is available for pre-order

Now available for purchase, the UltraGear 45GR65DC debuts with a $799 price tag, and can be found on LG.com. The UltraGear 45GR75DC is available for pre-order with a $899 price tag and will begin shipping the week of November 20. If you pre-order before November 19, LG will throw in a free GP9 Gaming Speaker, valued at $400, and include free expedited shipping. You can also find it on LG.com.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!