Samsung’s 980 PRO Gen4 SSD hits second-best price at $103 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO Gen 4 Gaming Internal Solid-State Drive at $102.99 shipped. Regularly $180 directly from Samsung where it is on sale at $120, it more typically sells for around $130 at Amazon these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the second-best price we have tracked, coming within $3 of the lowest we have tracked. This isn’t the heatsink-equipped model, but that one is selling for $140 right now. It, otherwise, delivers similar specs for your PC battlestation with up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds and a “PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.” Check out our hands-on feature and then head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of the 1TB model. The 980 PRO line has been among the more popular options for a while now, and, while the newer 990 options do outrun them in terms of speed at up to 7,450MB/s, they still make for a compelling upgrade solution starting from $65 shipped.

Then be sure to check out the ongoing launch deals we are tracking on the faster Lexar 7,400MB/s M.2 heatsink SSDs from $72 as well as these deals on the Crucial T700 heatsink SSDs from $168. The latter of which deliver Gen5 solutions and some of the fastest transfers on the market, coming in at nearly double the speed of today’s lead deal with solid price drops now in tow.

Samsung 980 PRO Gen 4 SSD features:

Next-level SSD performance: Unleash the power of the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO delivers 2x the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0, while maintaining compatibility with PCIe 3.0.

Maximum Speed: Get read speeds up to 7,000 MB s with 980 PRO and push the limits of what SSDs can do. Powered by a new Elpsis controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for superior speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs – every component of this NVMe SSD is manufactured by Samsung for performance that lasts.

A winning combination: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. It’s fast at loading games, so you can play more and wait less.

