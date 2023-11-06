Upgrade to 12,400MB/s Gen5 speeds: Crucial T700 heatsink SSDs now on sale from $168

Amazon has now brought back some of its best prices on the blazing-fast Crucial T700 Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink. You can now score some solid deals on the 1TB and 2TB options at $167.99 and $284.99 shipped. They carry $210 and $370 regular price tags respectively and are now at the best prices we can find. They did drop a bit lower for the second half of the fall Prime Day event, but we are still looking at notable deals and matches of the best prices otherwise. These brand new releases launched a couple months ago as some of the fastest out there, clocking in at up to 12,400MB/s. They feature next-generation Gen5 NVMe architecture and integrated aluminum/nickel-plated heatsink integrations for more reliable performance and the help maintain peak transfer rate speeds. Head below for more.

If you don’t need these kinds of break-neck speeds, something like the WD_BLACK Gen4 2TB SN850X will do the trick. The heatsink-equipped version is starting from $85 at Amazon right now, delivering up to 7,300MB/s speeds in a PC- and PS5-ready form-factor.

As far as something specifically licensed for PS5 is concerned, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Seagate’s 7,300MB/s 2TB PS5 Game Drive SSD down at $140 shipped. Typically closer to $175, this model comes with a solid 5-year warranty, an integrated heatsink, and is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Scope out all of the details on this model while the price is still right in our previous deal coverage.

Crucial T700 1TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Ready for performance with your motherboard heatsink, the T700 installs easily in your M.2 slot.

