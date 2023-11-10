8Bitdo’s Xbox media remote with backlit controls drops back to $16 Amazon low (36% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $25 $16
8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) for $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a solid 36% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked at Amazon all-time, including last month’s fall Prime Day price – this is the third time we have seen it down this low. You’re looking at an officially licensed remote designed for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It can transform your console experience into an entertainment center setup by way of wireless IR connectivity. A dedicated home button is joined by motion activated backlit controls and the ability to also control your TV (if it is HDMI-CEC compatible that is). head below for more details. 

Today’s lead deal on the Long Edition model is now undercutting the slightly less capable $20 Short Edition version from 8Bitdo – the smaller model doesn’t have the number keypad section – for further comparison. All things considered, today’s lead is the best price we can find on a similar product from a brand you can trust with the officially licensed treatment. The comparable PDP variant is selling for $23

Speaking of which, you might want to check out the latest release in the PDP Xbox remote lineup known as the Nemesis. We featured this model for the first time back at the tail end of August, detailing its 50% recycled build, USB-C action, and optional solar charging tech. Scope it out for yourself right here

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

  • Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One
  • Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button
  • Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons
  • Motion activated backlit buttons
  • Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls
  • How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)
  • Automatically pair in range, requires direct line of sight. Note: Low battery – backlight stars to blink rapidly.

