PDP’s new official 50% recycled Xbox remote features USB-C and solar charging at $23

A new PDP Xbox media remote has surfaced known as the Nemesis. Looking to upgrade folks from its battery-powered models and give the popular options from other brands, like the 8Bitdo Media Remote that’s currently on sale, a run for their money, the new PDP Nemesis Xbox remote transforms your Microsoft console into a proper media station with a few interesting tricks up its sleeve. Set for release in a couple month’s time, pre-orders are now live on Amazon and you can get a better look down below.

New backlit PDP Xbox remote with solar charging

The new PDP Xbox media remote stands out from the battery-powered options out there in a couple key ways. The first of which is with its USB-C charging so you never have to worry about having spare batteries laying around ever again. And second of all, it boasts solar charging capabilities – I guess you can just flip the remote over and leave its solar panel to sun bathe near a bright window…cool.

With the Nemesis Media Remote, you’ve got the power in the palm of your hands. No more fumbling for the right button on the controller to pause your movie or show. With a traditional TV remote design, you can quickly access play, skip, volume controls, and other common buttons.

It features a traditional remote design with your usual play, skip, and volume controls alongside Xbox controls like A, B, X, and Y buttons as well as a D-pad, and more. you’ll also find motion activated, backlit buttons to keeps things visible during binge session with the lights down low.

Another nice feature here is the build. PDP has crafted the body of the officially-licensed remote using 50% recycled plastics to reduce environmental waste – another feature we don’t see on many of these Xbox remotes.

Beyond that, it’s just another Xbox media remote. But with at $22.99 Prime shipped price and the Amazon pre-order guarantee in place – you’ll pay the lowest price it drops to between now and the November 11, 2023 release date no matter what you fork out now – it is certainly a compelling option for anyone looking to score a new Xbox media remote for the holiday season and beyond.

