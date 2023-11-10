Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer Oven combo hits new low at $60 (Up to 50% off)

Woot is now offering the 5.7-quart Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven combo at $59.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $120, this model currently fetches $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. There have been a few price drops to $80 across 2023, but with today’s Woot price you’re looking at the lowest we have tracked, undercutting the Amazon all-time low by $7. While this deal can’t compete with the 7-quart doorbuster Gourmia air fryer offer that came and went, it comes from the Instant Pot camp with an arguably higher-end design and four cooking functions (air fry, bake, roast, and reheat). You’ll also find a host of Instant’s one-touch smart programs for “roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more” alongside a dishwasher-safe air fry basket and up to 400-degree temperatures. More details below.

If you prefer to go with a simple ultra-affordable solution, Walmart is now offering its Mainstays 2.2-quart Compact Air Fryer down at just $25. This one certainly won’t be able to keep up with the feature detailed above and can’t carry nearly as much at one time, but for simple weeknight dinners and side dishes over the holidays, it will deliver that crispy golden treatment for a much less.

While we are talking kitchen gear deals, the Vitamix pre-Black Friday holiday sale is now in full swing, offering up to $125 off its pro-grade blending solutions. While they can seem like pricey investments, everything just a got whole lot less expensive and they ship with as much as 10 years in warranty coverage, not to mention the ability to handle just about anything you throw at them with ease. Everything is detailed for you right here and you’ll find the rest of our home goods deals over our curated hub.

Instant Vortex air fryer features:

The Instant Vortex air fryer is perfect for creating quick and delicious meals. With EvenCrisp technology, you’ll get crispy, tender results every time. The size is perfect — big enough for growing families but compact enough to fit any size kitchen. Built-in smart cooking programs make it simple to use, with customizable programs for easy cooking and Overheat Protection for safety. Fast, versatile, and convenient, so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil and no mess.

