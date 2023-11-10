Today’s best Android app deals: Majesty Fantasy Kingdom, Data Defense, Ice Rage, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now ready to go. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, Lenovo’s Tab Extreme, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and more. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Data Defense, Ice Rage, Tempest: Pirate RPG, King of Dragon Pass, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom features:

When you become the head of the country all the responsibility for the land’s prosperity rests on your royal shoulders.
You will have to fight various enemies and monsters, explore new territories, manage economic and scientific developments and solve a heap of unusual and unexpected tasks. For example, what will you do when all the gold in the kingdom transforms into cookies? Or how will you bring back the trolls who robbed caravans and whose disappearance ruins the economy of the country?

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

