Fitbit Versa 4 sees first discount since July, dropping to $150 (Save $50)

The Fitbit Versa 4 is now on sale for the first time since back in July. Now marked down to $149.99 shipped at Amazon, all three styles of the recent smartwatch are resting at the second-best discounts to date from the usual $200 going rate. These come within $10 of the 2023 low, while marking only the second offers of the year period. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage , or you can just head below the fold where we break down the whole feature set.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

Alongside the deals going live today, we’re also still tracking the second-best price to date on the higher-end Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. It delivers a flagship fitness tracking experience at $50 off, dropping to one of the best prices ever at $250.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

