Rest your iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 on Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 charger at $116 low

If you’re looking for the perfect iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 charger, Belkin’s 3-in-1 stand is one of our favorites. An Amazon price cut right now makes it even easier to recommend, dropping down to $115.99 shipped. That’s 23% off the usual $150 price tag and marking a new Amazon low. It’s $5 under our previous mention, by comparison. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there. We break down the experience below the fold.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as older iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 9 (as well as previous-generation Series 7 and 8 models), not to mention a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like.

For the latest from Belkin, there’s also the new 15W 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe stand. This was just revealed last month and debuts with an even more elegant design than either of the charging pads above. It of course has full support for the 15W MagSafe spec, but also packs Apple Watch fast charging into its svelte design.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 15 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

