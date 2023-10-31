Belkin debuts new 15W 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging

Belkin is launching its newest MagSafe charger. Refreshing its 2-in-1 form-factor with an even more fun and quite frankly elegant design, the new BoostCharge Pro debuts with all the bells and whistles like 15W MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charging.

Last night, Apple took the wraps off a few new reveals during its Scary Fast event, and now Belkin is following that up with an Apple exclusive release. The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro Stand arrives as a new iteration of magnetic smartphone charger which has been refreshed for Apple’s latest iPhone 15.

While we’ll circle back to what’s new with the actual tech, it really is all about the design this time around. There’s a more organic build that’s far less minimalist than before. Gone is the signature stainless steel that was previously a hallmark of Belkin’s iPhone companions, and instead a silicone exterior remains.

The charging stand’s new shape also houses a new feature, with a fold out 15W MagSafe pad on the top that can have its angle adjusted. The pad can lay flat or be flipped up for actually positioning your phone’s screen within view at your desk or nightstand. It also works perfectly with Apple’s new StandBy mode, too. Behind it sits a new Apple Watch fast charging puck, which has been designed for Series 9 and Ultra 2 wearables.

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro will be officially debuting next week on November 7. It’ll be hitting store shelves alongside all of the new gear from Apple, and arrives as an exclusive from the retailer. Belkin itself will still be listing it when it does go live at $129.95. The 15W MagSafe charger comes in both sand and charcoal colorways, too.

The new BoostCharge Pro notably also debuts to juxtapose the company’s original 2-in-1 MagSafe charger. We originally saw Belkin’s original release debut years ago with the very first introduction of MagSafe, sporting what has become a pretty signature design for the dual charging stands. Now that model is being joined by an accessory for iPhone and Apple Watch, rather than AirPods and Apple’s latest smartphones.

We’ll likely continue seeing the original Belkin 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charger on store shelves for the next several months as retailers begin clearing out inventory.

9to5toys Take

I absolutely adore the design of the new Belkin MagSafe charger, but I don’t really know if the price is going to be worth it. Don’t get me wrong, the 15W pad and Apple Watch fast charging tech are certainly going to be appealing, but the fact that spending an extra $20 means you can get one of Belkin’s 3-in-1 models is going to mean many just end up opting for the more capable one.

I would have ideally liked to have seen a more affordable price tag here – but that is without knowing just how premium the overall build is here. I’ll be hopefully getting my hands on one in the near future and will have a more definitive answer to share. Until then, there’s certainly a lot to like, but going with the tried and true 15W model already shipping might be a better value.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

