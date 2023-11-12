Microsoft’s just-released Surface Laptop Go 3 falls to new all-time low of $686 (Reg. $800)

After just being revealed last month, today we’re tracking one of the first discounts on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3. The new release is now dropping down to $686.05 shipped at Amazon. Normally fetching $800, this is landing as only the third-ever discount and a new all-time low of $114 off. It’s $64 under the original discount from earlier in the month, too. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the third-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop.

The Surface Laptop Go just got its third installment back in September as Microsoft refreshed its lightweight portable PC. It has a very similar design to the previous release, which comes centered around a 1536 by 1024 resolution screen that is available in four different color options for the casing. Now on the inside is a 12th Gen Intel i5 chip and this model sports 8GB of RAM as well as a 256GB SSD.

Also on sale, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is marked down for one of its first times at $2,300.56. This is just under $100 off and only the second discount. The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last month and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with this configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 features:

The perfect everyday laptop with an ultra-portable design at under 2.5 pounds with a vibrant 12.4” touchscreen for work or play, wherever you are. Available in Platinum, Sage, Sandstone, and Ice Blue, all in a durable, cool metal finish. Get your work done effortlessly – Stream all the latest releases, and run your favorite day-to-day apps, now with faster performance and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

