Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 2 and Laptop Go 3 now available for pre-order

Microsoft just held its fall hardware event where some all-new Surface machines were revealed. Now they’re going up for pre-order ahead of shipping next month. With the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Go 3 having just been showcased, we break down what’s new below the fold.

Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop Studio 2

The latest Surface Laptop refresh saw a pair of new pieces of hardware hit the scene. Both of the following releases won’t be shipping until later this fall – more specifically October 3 – but you can lock-in your orders from Amazon and Best Buy right now.

First up is the new Surface Laptop Studio 2. This second-generation device iterates on the first version we saw debut a few years ago. Focusing more on improved specs than anything all too drastic in the design realm, Microsoft’s new flagship machine still packs the unique floating hinge design that let it stand out in the first place.

Intel’s 13th Generation chips are one of the stars of the show this time, with i7 H-class CPUs taking the stage. There’s a dedicated Intel Neural Processing Unit (the NPU), which makes this the first Windows computer of its kind. You’ll also get a choice between one of NVIDIA’s RTX 4050 or 4060 GPUs, not to mention configurations with as much as 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage. All of that combines to deliver Microsoft’s most capable machine to date, as least according to the company itself.

Connectivity is one of the bigger areas that is getting some love, with a refreshed slated of I/O. This time sround, there’s dual USB-C ports and a USB-A slot, as well as a microSD card reader. There’s also a new haptic touchpad on the front, which Microsoft hopes will compete with the beloved competitor found on Apple’s MacBooks.

Starting at $1,999, you can now pre-order the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 from Amazon and Best Buy.

New Surface Laptop Go 3 arriving, too

The other new device from Microsoft is iterating the Surface Laptop Go collection with the third installment. The new Go 3 is almost identical to the previous version, unless you get a look at the inside. It sports a 12th Gen Intel i5 chip, with as much as 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But otherwise, it’s the same tried and true release. There’s a 1536 by 1024 resolution screen with four different color options for the casing: platinum, sage, sandstone, and ice blue.

There’s the same assortment of ports as the previous model, too. It’s a pretty standard selection of a single USB-C and USB-A port, with a headphone jack, and Surface Connect port. You’ll find a fingerprint scanner, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and removable SSD modules to round out the Surface Laptop Go 3.

The new Surface Laptop Go 3 is now available for pre-order ahead of shipping on October 3. It arrives with a $799 starting price tag and is up for grabs at Amazon and Best Buy.

