Amazon Ring smart home sale now live at up to 50% off: All-new indoor cam $30, doorbells, more

Amazon has now launched a new Ring smart home gear sale featuring some of its latest releases and up to 50% in savings. One standout here is the All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. This model debuted back in April as the latest in the brand’s smart indoor camera solutions and has now returned to the lowest we have tracked for the second-time – today’s deal matches the fall Prime Day offer. It provides 1080p HD video feeds of your home day and night with color night vision alongside a manual Privacy Cover when needs be. Alongside real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, it also features a swivel mount to get the right angle and Advanced Pre-Roll to get “a more complete picture of what happened” – it will record a few extra seconds before every motion event. This model works alongside your other Alexa gear as well so you can get “custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring with select Alexa-enabled devices.” Head below for more early holiday Ring deals.

More Ring smart home deals:

Then head over to our smart home hub for even more deals including TP-Link’s dual HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug and all of the Nanoleaf early Black Friday deals. The latter of which delivers modular Shapes lighting kits from $80 alongside a host of other sets from the popular intelligent lighting brand. Scope everything out right here.

All-new Ring Indoor Cam features:

Get the whole picture – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Advanced Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Privacy at your fingertips – Turn off your camera and mic with the manual Privacy Cover, then reactivate with a simple swivel.

Get important alerts – Get real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and choose exactly what your camera covers so you only get notified above movement that matters.

Versatile mounting options – Find the perfect angle on a table, or mount up high with the flexible swivel mount. Indoor Cam is plug-in, making it easy to move where you need it.

