Nanoleaf early Black Friday deals land on modular Shapes lighting kits from $80

Nanoleaf’s early Black Friday deals are here, with a collection of price cuts across its stable of smart modular lighting sets, reactive TV upgrades, and standalone LED bulbs. All of the savings are now going live at Amazon, with the particular highlights being the best prices of the year on the Nanoleaf Shapes Lighting sets. The new Ultra Black Triangles rise right to the top of today’s sale with a rare discount down to $189.99 shipped. This is $30 off the usual $220 price tag and marking only the second time it has dropped this low on Amazon. Head below for all of the Nanoleaf Black Friday Shapes deals.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects.

These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

All of the Nanoleaf Shapes lighting kits on sale:

Plus expansion sets on sale, too:

More on the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles:

You asked, we listened; the new release of Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are EVEN DARKER than before, for a true black-out look! Introducing the LIMITED EDITION Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit. Triangular light panels with a 360º black finish come with everything you need—including black mounting and power accessories—to create your own statement or accent lighting.

