TP-Link’s dual HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug also works with Alexa/Assistant at $20 (Reg. $30)

If you’re still looking for a way to take smart control over your outdoor lighting and electronics, Amazon is now offering the dual TP-Link HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug down at $22.99 $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched in late 2022 at $30 and has only seen a a few notable price drops since then. Today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low, slightly undercuts our previous mention, and delivers the best price we can find. It provides a pair of individually addressable outlets to your outdoor space for taking HomeKit control over patio lighting and whatever else you might have plugged in. You can ask Siri to turn the lights on and off (requires some kind of networked Apple device like HomePod or Apple TV – also works with Google Assistant or Alexa) and it comes in a weather-resistant IP64 housing. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

While arguably not as modern a design, this dual meross outdoor smart plug will deliver a similar experience for a touch less. Compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant gear, it is currently selling on Amazon for $21 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

You’ll also want to scope out the deals we are tracking on the new Matter-equipped TP-Link indoor smart plugs as well as its latest light switches for a truly multi-platform smart home experience. Then stop by our curated hub of ongoing price drops in the intelligent home space including this Philips Hue outdoor lighting sale with deals starting from $104 shipped.

TP-Link Kasa HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. (Apple HomeKit remote control requires an additional networked Apple device at home such as a HomePod or Apple TV.) 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently. 15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

