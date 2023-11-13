Gift Ninja’s 9-piece Foodi NeverDull knife block set while it’s down at the $130 low (Reg. $200)

Joining this morning’s $200 price drop on its Woodfire pizza oven, Amazon is now offering its best price of the year on the Ninja K32009 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System. The regularly $200 set is now on sale for $129.99 shipped. This 35% or $80 price drop is the best price we can find, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and delivering the best discount we have tracked all year. You’re looking at rust-resistant German stainless steel knives set inside the brand’s knife block housing that comes complete with a built-in “foolproof” NeverDull sharpener. The full-tang design is capped with wear-resistant handles “for a professional weight-in-hand” as well. The set includes the following pieces: 8-inch chef knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four steak knives, shears, and the knife block with NeverDull Technology. Head below for more details.

If the higher-end treatment above is overkill for you and you don’t have any home chefs on your list this year, something like the Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set might do the trick. Coming along with the pine wood block, this set is selling for just over $36 on Amazon right now to save you nearly $100 in the process. Just don’t expect the same level of quality or the NeverDull action.

Ninja NeverDull Premium Knife System features:

Premium blades forged from German stainless steel are rust-resistant and strong enough for all your kitchen tasks. Superior sharp edge easily glides through tough ingredients with a razor-sharp cutting angle. Chopping and slicing have never been easier. Ergonomic, chef-approved design is perfectly balanced for comfort and control, so the knife feels like an extension of your hand. Durable, wear-resistant handle includes a full-tang construction for a professional weight-in-hand.

