Ninja’s latest NeverClog Cold Press Juicer sees rare deal in return to $110 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this new release launched for the first time back in March as a follow up to the previous-generation model (that also happens to be selling for the same price right now) and is now at the lowest we can find. This is only the second time we have seen this model go on sale, returning to the Amazon all-time low for the first time since we tracked a very short-lived discount this past summer. The updated design on the latest variant is centered around the brand’s new NeverClog filter and a more modern form-factor. You’ll also find a larger 24-ounce juice jug that joins the 36-ounce pulp container and a pair of pulp filter options for it. There’s two one-touch programs, an anti-drip lever to keep the juice off the countertop, and all parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, the previous-generation model sells for the same price, so there’s no extra savings taking that route. However, there is an Amazon renewed listing for the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Slow Juicer down at $80 shipped right now.

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer features:

Powers through tough ingredients for powerful, non-stop juicing. Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with two interchangeable pulp filters: Less Pulp and Lots of Pulp. With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers. Anti-drip lever keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste. Simple assembly makes for no-hassle setup and cleaning.

