Samsung’s 4TB 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSD drops to $250 Amazon low ($95 off), more from $120

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $345, this is $95 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Samsung introduced this model to its existing 990 PRO lineup a few months ago as a high-capacity solution that can hit the 7,450MB/s speeds these drives are known for, without paying the over $350 the already-available heatsink model will run you. Today’s deal comes in at $30 under the fall Prime Day discount to deliver a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked yet. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage and hands-on review of the lighter capacity 990 models, they enter as some of the fastest options in the brand’s Gen4 lineup. While today’s model isn’t the heatsink variant, it still features Samsung’s nickel-coated “thermal control to avoid performance drops mid-project and make sure your checkpoints are saved.” The expected M.2 form-factor is at the ready to upgrade your battlestation alongside the aforementioned up to 7,450MB/s transfer rates.

If you’re looking to get into the Samsung 990 specs for less, you can do so with the 1TB or 2TB models. The non-heatsink options start at $80 (the 2TB model is still at its $120 Amazon low pricing) right now while the heatsink model pricing kicks off at $90.

Then scope out the launch deals on Lexar’s brand new 7,400MB/s M.2 heatsink SSDs as well as the ongoing discounts on the lightning fast 12,400MB/s Gen5 speeds you’ll find on the Crucial T700 heatsink SSDs.

Samsung 990 PRO Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO is a perfect fit for desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

