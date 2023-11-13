Fall Prime Day pricing returns on Samsung’s 4TB T7 Shield portable SSD at $200 (Up to $90 off)

Joining today’s low on its 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card, Amazon has now brought back its fall Prime Day pricing on the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive. You can now land the high-capacity drive in black for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $290 directly from Samsung where it is now on sale for $250, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. Delivering up to $90 in savings off the MSRP, it has more recently been fetching $250 at Amazon and is now matching the deal we tracked for the fall Prime Day festivities. This deal comes on the heels of Samsung releasing its next-generation T9 model that runs at up to 2,000MB/s, but that one will cost you the same price as today’s lead deal for the 2TB configuration. The T7 Shield remains one of my favorite options in the spec category, with 1,050MB/s speeds and flawless performance ever since I went hands-on at release. You’ll also find an IP65 protection rating against dust and water alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C/-A connectivity. Hit up our review for additional details and head below for more.

While we have seen the 2TB T7 Shield go for a bit less int he past, you can save some cash by going with half the storage at $120. The same goes for the 1TB model that is now starting at $80 shipped on Amazon – they, otherwise, feature the same specs as detailed above.

If you’re a content creator or professional that requires the latest and greatest, you’ll want to scope out our hands-on review of Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD. And be sure to check out this deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD while you’re at it – it too is matching fall Prime Day pricing at the moment.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

