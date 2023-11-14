Rest your new M3 iMac on Twelve South’s Curve Riser stand at $40 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $39.99 shipped. It typically fetches $80, and is now falling all the way down to an all-time low at 50% off. This is the first time we’ve seen this price since back in June, as today’s offer matches the best-ever price for only the third time. This is the perfect companion for the refreshed M3 iMac, and even more so now that it’s at the all-time low. Head below for more.

Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new M3 iMac or have an existing model that could use a bit more love, both models lack height adjusting features out of the box. Curve Riser helps enters to save the day by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

As far as Twelve South’s latest MacBook companions go, we just reviewed the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Taking a more fixed approach to elevating your machine at the desk, this stand provides a sturdier experience with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot. We fully break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser.

