Today’s best Android app deals: Underworld Office, Steam Rails to Riches, 7Days, more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are tracking deals on Google’s new Pixel Watch 2 as well as the official Pixel Watch bands from $36. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Underworld Office, Steam: Rails to Riches, 7Days: Offline Mystery Story, KORG Kaossilator for Android, Concordia: Digital Edition, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- The Bugs I: Insects? FREE (Reg. $4)
- Steam: Rails to Riches $3 (Reg. $4.50)
- Concordia: Digital Edition $4.50 (Reg. $8.50)
- Scythe: Digital Edition $4.50 (Reg. $9)
- A Story of A Company $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Underworld Office $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $20 (Reg. $40)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Shortcut Maker – App Shortcuts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cosmic Express $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- A Good Snowman $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $1 (Reg. $4)
- Radio Commander $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- BE-A Walker $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Counter Terrorist Agency $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Farm Frenzy Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- RPG Alphadia Genesis $1 (Reg. $10)
- Sokobond $3 (Reg. 6)
- Montezuma 2: Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Rotation Key $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
Underworld Office features:
Do you read books but being bored with it? Like to play interactive story games, visual novels, adventure games, ghosts games, chat games, indie games but tired of the same old templates? Try our Visual Novel, a Mysterious Novel where choices do matter! We are offering our interactive storytelling game named ‘Underworld Office’ in the world of Adventure Games. All our stories, mysterious novels are written by diligently selected authors.
