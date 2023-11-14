Google’s official Pixel Watch bands now start from $36 lows on Amazon (Reg. $50+)

After seeing the new Pixel Watch 2 go on sale this morning, Amazon is keeping the savings going by marking down some of Google’s official bands. A series of different styles are now up for sale for the first time, with the Woven Band clocking in as a headliner at $50.99 shipped. It comes in several styles, each of which are down from the usual $60 price tag. These are $9 discounts, the first chances to save, and new all-time lows. Head below for all of the details.

Google’s official Woven Band comes in Ivy and Lemongrass styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs. We recently revisited these options over at 9to5Google to see how they stand up over time.

Alongside the Woven Bands, Amazon is also marking down a series of the Google Pixel Watch Active Bands. These come in four different colors and are clocking in at $35.72. You’d more regularly pay $50 for any of them, with today’s offer marking new all-time lows as some of the first overall deals. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

Each of the bands on sale today work with the original Pixel Watch, but also with the newer Pixel Watch 2. The latter of which is currently on sale right now, dropping down to its lowest price to date of $301. That’s $49 off the usual price tag and marking a rare chance to save on the recent debut.

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band features:

With an array of bands to accessorize your Google Pixel Watch, you can pick a different one for all different occasions. Choose classic or modern styles and colors that match your mood, from bright and fun to dressy or serious. The bands are easy to switch out quickly and securely.

