Explorer 2000 PRO power station hits new $1,299 low for Jackery’s Black Friday sale ($600 off)

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station for $1,299 shipped, after clipping the on-page $600 off coupon. Down from its $1,899 price tag, this power station has only seen six previous discounts, usually followed by quick rises back above $1800. Today’s deal comes in as a 32% markdown off the going rate, coming in $485 under our previous mention, and beating out the yearly low from mid-summer to land as a new all-time low.

The Explorer 2000 PRO offers a 2,160Wh capacity that can provide a 2,200W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just two hours via a wall outlet or in less than three hours via six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (sold separately). It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Other Jackery power stations on sale:

And if you’re instead looking for a smaller-sized power station, check out the Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station with a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel, that has a 288Wh capacity and five output options: one AC port, one USB-A port, one car port, and two USB-C ports. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on all the best deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, and more.

Explorer 2000 PRO Portable Power Station features:

Fast Solar Charging in 2.5 Hours: 100% clean and unlimited solar energy with smart MPPT controller for your camping or family emergency storage. The power station can be fully charged with 6 Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels (Should be bought separately) in less than 2.5 hrs or only 2 hrs via AC wall outlet charging.

Easy to Use: The ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip. And use in one touch with simple and speedy setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency. The Explorer 2000 PRO delivers under 53DB ensuring quiet and peaceful charging.

Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

