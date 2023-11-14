Govee’s latest smart RGBIC String Downlights set hits new low at $85 shipped (Reg. $120)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its new smart RGBIC String Downlights set for $84.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $120, this new release just hit Amazon at the beginning of last month and is now seeing a solid $35 price drop. This is indeed the lowest we have tracked yet. You’re looking at a 16.4-foot run of what are essentially small pot-style lights that offer up a different vibe than the usual set of string lights. However, they do still feature much of the smart customizable multi-color action you’ll find on the rest of the brand’s lineup, including 16 million color options, “one-touch switching to find the most suitable lighting mode,” music syncing options, and more. Connected with the companion app, users can customize the experience completely from adjustable brightness to a host of preset scenes to set the mood quickly – they also work alongside Alexa gear for voice command support. Head below for more details.

If a more typical set of multi-color illumination will do the trick, check out this 16.4-foot run of Govee RGBIC Alexa LED string lights. Now sitting on Amazon with an on-page coupon, you can land this set at $27 shipped to deliver some vibes to any space in a more tucked away fashion. You won’t get the pot light-style look here, but they can be hidden away under countertops, shelving, and tables for a more stealthy approach.

Elsewhere in the Govee stable of smart lighting, you’ll want to scope out our launch coverage of the brand’s latest modular Glide Hexagon Ultra lights. But we are just about a month away from the holidays now, so the new Govee smart Christmas lights might be abetter fit – scope out the details on those right here.

Govee smart RGBIC String Downlights feature:

Segmented Multi-Color Technology: Our special RGBIC tech allows for more than one color to be displayed on this strip light simultaneously, for lighting that is more vibrant, dynamic, and customizable for back to Christmas decorations.

Voice Control LED Lights: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this LED strip lighting for Christmas allow you to power on/off, change brightness and color without lifting a finger. Alexa provides upgraded voice control to change scene modes and music modes.

Smart APP LED Strips: Explore a variety of options, customizations, and community features in Govee Home App. Find updated effects and color tools, share and save user-created DIY effects, and try our AI-created themes from photo uploads.

Upgraded Music Sync Mode: Listen along as your lights move to the beat of your music and even gaming audio. Now Govee WiFi LED lights strip for Christmas includes 11 expanded music modes with an integrated high-sensitivity mic.

