Amazon’s eero 6E mesh router doubles as a Thread smart home hub at $180 (Up to $150 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonNetworkingeeroBlack Friday 2023
$150 off From $45

As part of its early Black Friday deals and joining new all-time lows on Amazon’s All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer as well as the backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro, Amazon is now offering up to 56% off a range of its eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and more. While you’ll find a range of options here, including more affordable solutions down below, one standout is the latest 3-node Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System down at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $550, you’re looking at 27% or $150 in savings here. Today’s deal is also matching the fall Prime Day deal, landing on par with the best we have tracked at $19 under last year’s Black Friday offer. This is also one of just three times it has been offered this low across 2023. Head below for more single and 2-node options as well as additional eero deals from $45.

You’re looking at eero’s first Wi-Fi 6E system that “supports fast speeds and access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices.” Designed to provide stable internet access for gaming, working, and video streaming, it supports network speeds up to 2.3Gb/s (including “wired speeds of up to a gigabit and wireless speeds of up to 1.6 Gb/s”) with coverage up to 6,000-square feet and support for 100 or more connected devices. The whole system can work as a smart home hub “so you can use Alexa to control compatible Thread and Zigbee devices” as well.

More Amazon eero early Black Friday deals:

Then dive into our coverage of the new Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems with dual 10GbE and more

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System features:

  • eero Pro 6E supports fast speeds and access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices, resulting in lower latency across your network, even for non Wi-Fi 6E devices. Backward-compatible with previous-generation eero devices. Supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps — including wired speeds of up to a gigabit and wireless speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps. Enables gigabit+ internet plans when using the 2.5 Gb Ethernet port. eero’s patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. The eero app guides you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

eero Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee early Black Friday takes up to 50% off RGBIC stri...
Eureka E10s: this Bagless self-emptying robot vacuum ca...
Rad Power’s limited-edition Flamingo Pink e-bike ...
Best of Black Friday 2023 – Google: Pixel 8/Pro, Pix...
HYPER Black Friday up to $130 off: Thunderbolt 4 hubs, ...
Tested: Spigen’s latest 2-in-1 MagSafe charging s...
Razor’s E Prime 3 electric scooter receives first...
LG’s Ergo Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 has a 65W ...
Load more...
Show More Comments