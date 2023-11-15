Amazon’s eero 6E mesh router doubles as a Thread smart home hub at $180 (Up to $150 off)

As part of its early Black Friday deals and joining new all-time lows on Amazon’s All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer as well as the backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro, Amazon is now offering up to 56% off a range of its eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and more. While you’ll find a range of options here, including more affordable solutions down below, one standout is the latest 3-node Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System down at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $550, you’re looking at 27% or $150 in savings here. Today’s deal is also matching the fall Prime Day deal, landing on par with the best we have tracked at $19 under last year’s Black Friday offer. This is also one of just three times it has been offered this low across 2023. Head below for more single and 2-node options as well as additional eero deals from $45.

You’re looking at eero’s first Wi-Fi 6E system that “supports fast speeds and access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices.” Designed to provide stable internet access for gaming, working, and video streaming, it supports network speeds up to 2.3Gb/s (including “wired speeds of up to a gigabit and wireless speeds of up to 1.6 Gb/s”) with coverage up to 6,000-square feet and support for 100 or more connected devices. The whole system can work as a smart home hub “so you can use Alexa to control compatible Thread and Zigbee devices” as well.

More Amazon eero early Black Friday deals:

Then dive into our coverage of the new Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems with dual 10GbE and more.

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System features:

eero Pro 6E supports fast speeds and access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices, resulting in lower latency across your network, even for non Wi-Fi 6E devices. Backward-compatible with previous-generation eero devices. Supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps — including wired speeds of up to a gigabit and wireless speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps. Enables gigabit+ internet plans when using the 2.5 Gb Ethernet port. eero’s patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. The eero app guides you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

