Early Black Friday deal delivers new low on Amazon’s backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro at $28

Update: As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Alexa Voice Remote Pro at $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is $2 under the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. Details are as follows.
Amazon is now offering its latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro at
$29.99 $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, we have only seen a handful of price drops on this model since it launched last fall. Today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of the fleeting $28 for Prime Day this year. While the $5 price drop doesn’t seem all that deep, this offer does put it at the same price as the less capable previous-generation version right now. The latest flagship Alexa Voice Remote Pro model is designed to enhance your experience on a broad range of Fire TV products, Amazon’s in-house displays, and other third-party Fire TVs (more on this below). On top of direct accesses to Alexa voice command control, it delivers a built-in remote locator so it won’t get lost in the couch cushions – you can simply ask any other Alexa-enabled gear in your setup to lock-down its location: “Alexa, find my remote.” It also features backlit buttons, customizable controls for shortcuts, and a dedicated headphone button (it provides “quick access to your on-screen Bluetooth menu where you can easily pair or unpair your favorite audio device”). Head below for more details.
More Amazon Alexa birthday deals:
- Amazon’s brand new Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar drops to $100
- Amazon’s just-released Echo Show 5 3rd Gen returns to $40 low
- Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids smart speaker back at $28 Prime Day pricing
- Amazon Fire tablets up to 50% off from $55
- First deal knocks 25% off Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $45
- And even more…
Browse through the rest of the Alexa birthday celebration sale right here.
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:
- Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.
- Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.
- Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.
- Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.
- Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!