Amazon debuts new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems with dual 10GbE and more

One of the more unique reveals from the Amazon fall hardware event today saw the company bolster its networking with a new flagship release. Enter the upcoming eero Max 7 mesh system, a new Wi-Fi package that delivers the company’s most capable offering yet.

eero Max 7 arrives with Wi-Fi 7 support

The new eero Max 7 is notably Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. We haven’t seen all too many of these hit the the scene period, and now the company is looking to get out ahead with an ultra-capable mesh networking solution.

The new systems all arrive centered around routers that pack 2,500-square feet of coverage. You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s. There’s also support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time. That’s truly allocation for the smart home age we live in, and then some.

One of the best parts about the eero Max 7 system is that it has more Ethernet ports then you’ll find elsewhere in the brand’s stable. It has a pair of 2.5GbE slots that on their own are already enough to write home about. But then there’s also a pair of 10GbE ports for good measure.

There are going to be three different packages available at launch. The single router package starts at $599.99, and is then joined by a higher-end 2-note system at $1,149.99. Finally, we have a 3-router offering that steps up to a $1,699.99 price tag.

We’re still waiting on official details for the launch, but the new eero Max 7 systems will be launching later this fall. You can currently sign up over on Amazon to be notified when these will be launching, or just stick around at 9to5Toys.

