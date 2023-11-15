ECOVACS’ new flagship X2 Omni robot vac and mop handles the holiday chores at $340 off

Amazon is now offering one of its best prices yet on the new flagship ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop. This model launched back in September at $1,500, shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on, with a solid $300 off pre-order deal in tow. But you can now score it for even less via Amazon at $1,159.99 shipped. That’s $340 in savings and the lowest price we can find, coming within $20 of the only deeper deal we have tracked. Today’s deal does undercut the advertised Black Friday price by $40, but we can’t say for sure it won’t go for less at select retailers. If you’re looking for an all-in-one cleaning bot that will put the more affordable models to shame, this is it. Hit up our review where we said it delivers an “incredibly reliable cleaning” experience and then head below for more details.

Well, there’s your average cleaning bots and then there’s flagship intelligent cleaning experiences like the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop. Alongside some of the most powerful suction in the game (8,000Pa), it will also mop your floors, charge itself back up, clean the mop heads for you, refill the water tank, and empty the dust bin. The AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance “allows the robot to learn and think” so you don’t have to clean up just so it can do its job, or worry all that much that it’s going to get stuck somewhere instead of cleaning the house while you’re out. All of the details are waiting right here.

Then swing by our home goods guide for more deals on kitchen and cooking items as well as other gear for around the house.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Ultimate Hands-Free Cleaning: ECOVACS OMNI station offers a fully automated solution. It self-empties with a large dust bag that holds up to 90 days of dust, while also washing wipes with 131°F hot water to ensure cleanliness. Additionally, it refills the robot’s built-in water tank with clean water to cover up to 4300 sqft (400 sqm) and uses hot air to dry the mop after each use, preventing unpleasant odors.

8000Pa Powerful Suction with Extra-Long Roller Brush: Ecovacs features a longer 200mm main rubber brush for more efficient cleaning. Made of rubber, it minimizes hair entanglement and, combined with its 8000Pa powerful suction, swiftly and effectively collects crumbs, hair and dust on both hard floors and carpets. Ideal for homes with pets.

