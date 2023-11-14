Breville’s smart pizza oven keeps the pro-style pies going all year at $200 off (Matching low)

Update: This deal is live once again and also includes the black model at the same $799.95 shipped price tag, or $200 off the going rate.

Amazon has now dropped the high-end Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven at $799.96 shipped. Regularly $1,000, this is one of less than a handful of times we have seen this model go on sale, delivering a solid $200 in savings in the process. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well as the lowest we have seen it go for on Amazon. While many of the higher-end pizza ovens you’ll find out there are geared towards outdoor use, this one can keep the pies flowing all year round both indoors and out. Alongside the ability to reach temperatures up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood-fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes,” the Pizzaiolo countertop cooker also supports a range of different pizza styles. Those include wood-fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen options while leveraging conductive heating technology to serve up that beloved charred undercarriage and a “perfectly spotted crust” – features Breville says are “usually only achievable with a traditional brick oven.” More details below.

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven features:

Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes

Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection

The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen

The Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven’s specialised heat technology replicates the brick oven bake with even cooking in temperatures up to 750°F—to char your crust and brown your base, without overcooking your toppings

