Monitor package deliveries on Google’s $120 battery-powered Nest Doorbell (Reg. $180)

Ahead of all the Google Black Friday deals going live officially tomorrow, Amazon is giving us a peak at what’s to come that wasn’t listed in the official reveal by marking down the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). It normally sells for $180, but now you can bring it home for $119.99 shipped in several finishes. This is the second-best price to date at 33% off, and comes within $1 of the all-time low from back in May. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Today’s offer might be cutting it a bit close to monitoring Black Friday package deliveries, but it’ll certainly be ready to defend against porch pirates all holiday season long.

The early Black Friday deals are beginning to go live in our smart home guide this week. So if you’re looking for some other ways to outfit your Assistant setup with some new tech, we’ll make sure you don’t have to pay full price in the process. There are smart lights from our favorite brands like Nanoleaf and Philips Hue, as well as smart home security gear from Blink, Ring, and other top companies.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

