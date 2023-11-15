Samsung’s flagship 4TB 2,000MB/s T9 portable SSD back to $250 low ($190 off), more from $130

Joining the ongoing deal on the 2TB model and a light discount on the 1TB variant, we are now tracking a deep deal on the new high-capacity 4TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive. Regularly $440 and more typically closer to $400, Amazon is now offering the new release down at $249.99 shipped. This is $190 off the MSRP, the second price drop we have seen, and the lowest we can find. This is also on par with the lowest we have tracked since its release in September. Yes, this is certainly still a pricey proposition, but it is also the top-of-the-line model from the brand and its very first to support the USB 3.2 2×2 standard. The latest flagship Samsung model released just before yesterday’s launch of the more mid-tier T5 EVO model (here’s our hands-on review) with a carbon fiber-style sheath and the ability to reach much faster speeds up to 2,000MB/s – it is also the fastest model in the Samsung lineup at nearly double the speed of the popular T7 Shield if you have the high-end ports to take advantage of it. Check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can save some cash and receive the same specs by going with the discounted 1TB or 2TB models starting from $130 shipped. But for something a little bit more universal and affordable than that, scope out the Samsung T7 Shield model that is starting from $80 shipped – a wonderful option that has worked flawlessly since I went hands-on with it at launch.

As we mentioned above, Samsung expanded its popular lineup of portable SSDs yesterday with the new T5 EVO. Featuring a new compact form-factor, it favors capacity over speed with options up to 8TB and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on feature piece right here.

Samsung T9 Portable SSD features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. From concept to completion – the T9 Portable SSD gives you the longevity to last through heavy use and multiple devices; so you only have to keep track of this one stable and convenient drive that dares to go the distance

