Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases see first discounts: Leather, kickstand, more from $37

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco Leather on sale for the first time. Right now, applying the on-page coupon will take an extra 20% off, dropping this new official cover to $61.19 shipped. It regularly sells for $90, and is now falling to its best price ever. This in-house case from Samsung covers your Z Flip 5 in a premium eco leather material that on top of just looking far more stylish, also protects your handset. There’s a soft lining on the inside, too, as well as a flap that helps safeguard the hinge. Head below for more official case discounts from $37.

Alongside the higher-end leather stylings above, we’re also tracking some savings on other official Samsung cases. These outfit your Z Flip 5 in a few different designs, all of which add a bit of protection into the mix alongside some added utility.

You’ll also find a collection of price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide this week. The savings land on gear for just about every handset out there, including cases made for other flagship Samsung releases, chargers, power banks, and more.

Samsung Flap Eco-Leather Case features:

The Flap Eco-Leather Case is stylish, functional and adds sophistication with its smooth texture; Designed with the planet in mind, it contains material partially derived from plant-based sources such as corn. Case features soft lining on the inside to provide protection without compromising style; The flap adds an extra layer to safeguard the hinge so you can use your device with confidence, knowing that it’s well-protected

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!