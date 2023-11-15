Save $100 on Sony’s elegant glass speaker with candle lighting at $248, more up to $400 off

Justin Kahn -
$400 off From $46

Amazon is offering the unique Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker with built-in candle-like LED illumination down at $248 shipped. Regularly $348, this is nearly 30% or $100 off the going rate. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention on the conversation-starting speaker combo. The LSPX-S3 certainly isn’t your average home or portable speaker, featuring an eye-catching cylindrical glass design and an elegant candle-like illumination experience. More specifically, it houses a 46mm speaker designed to deliver 360-degree sound propagation throughout your space with your usual wireless Bluetooth streaming capabilities backed by 8-hour battery life. As far as the candle lighting goes, users have 32 levels of illumination to choose from – there is “bright light or a delicate flicker to suit the mood.” Head below for more details and additional Sony speaker deals at up to $400 off

Amazon Sony Bluetooth speaker sale:

Scope out this deal we spotted earlier this week on Sony’s SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker as well as our hands-on review of the brand’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker and the new Anker Soundcore Glow Mini while you’re at it. 

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

  • Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
  • Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
  • Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
  • Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
  • Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
  • Battery life up to 8 hours
  • Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
  • Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

