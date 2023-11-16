Amazon offers its best price ever on JBL’s 110 party speaker with karaoke at $250 ($150 off)

Justin Kahn -
JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $400, you’re looking at a solid $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. We did see Woot offer it for $285 last month and as low as $280 previous to that, but today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked all year. This is a 160W sound system with some serious power to rock your holiday parties that’s also just portable enough to take with you. It features a 12-hour battery life alongside an IPX4 waterproof rating to protect it from the elements, spills, and splashes around the pool next summer and around the tree this holiday season. The companion app allows you to tweak audio settings and customize its light show capabilities, not to mention the pair of mic inputs for karaoke action. Head below for more JBL deals from $30.  

JBL PartyBox 110 speaker features:

Bring a whole new dimension to any party with the unique dynamic LED lightrings, synced to the powerful sound and deep bass of the PartyBox 110. Take the PartyBox wherever you go with the splashproof design and plug in a guitar and mic for the ultimate immersive experience. With Bass Boost and loud, powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, your friends won’t just hear the music, they’ll feel it as 12 hours of playtime keeps the party rocking all day or night. Use the PartyBox app for total control as you stream your tunes wirelessly.

