Bose early Black Friday deals: 30% off speakers, $100 off headphones, home theater, more

Justin Kahn -
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersHome TheaterBoseBlack Friday 2023
$300 off From $79

As part of the early Black Friday deals, we are now tracking a series of notable deals on Bose audio gear starting with the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker down at $159.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $219, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on a new condition unit. Today’s deal is matching both the fall Prime Day offer and the Amazon all-time low as well. You’ll also find this model on sale in Bose refurbished condition at $124 shipped via the official site. It ships with a the same warranty as a new unit and has been “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards.” Head below for more details and early Black Friday bose deals. 

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II features true 360-degree sound “for consistent, uniform coverage” as well as up to 13 hours of battery life and an IP55 rating for dust and water protection. You’ll also find a built-in mic for taking calls and to access your device’s default voice assistant alongside multi-connect tech to pair with two devices at one time. 

Early Black Friday Bose deals:

And Bose home theater deals:

***Note: All of the highlight offers detailed below are now $100 lower than our previous mention. 

This small, portable wireless speaker is engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. With up to 13 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port. SoundLink Revolve II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the bluetooth speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Home Theater

Bose Black Friday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless B...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2023 – iPad Pro Magic Ke...
Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2...
Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (...
Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some ...
Save up to 42% on iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuum flee...
Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discou...
Timberland’s iconic boots are down to $150 in its up ...
Load more...
Show More Comments