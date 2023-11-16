OWC’s metal Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock with 11-ports is built like a tank, now down at $280

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock down at $279.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched at $350 and carried the MSRP right through until August of this year before it dropped to a $300 regular price tag. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It was unveiled at CES earlier this year and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. As detailed in our launch coverage and hands-on review, it is built like a tank. This model is one of the better-made Thunderbolt docks I have tested out with a solid metal frame alongside being the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply (you won’t have to deal with one of those giant power bricks here). It adds three Thunderbolt 4 ports to your setup alongside three USB-A, a USB-C connection, SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI with 90W power passthrough to boot (more details on the up to 8K video resolution support that can be found here). Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head down below for more.

Now, if a high-end metal Thunderbolt 4 dock is overkill for your needs, something like this ultra-simple Anker USB-C hub will expand your I/O potential for a whole lot less, like $262 less. you can land this basic solution for just $18 Prime shipped on Amazon.

If you are into something more advanced, however, this Plugable USB4/Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock we reviewed earlier this year will do the job for less than the OWC model above as well.

And be sure to swing by the now live HYPER Black Friday sale with up to $130 in savings on its Thunderbolt 4 hubs, SSD enclosures, MagSafe stands, and more. Plus, check out this offer on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe dock while you’re at it.

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!