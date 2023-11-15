HYPER Black Friday up to $130 off: Thunderbolt 4 hubs, SSD enclosure, MagSafe stand, more

The HYPER Black Friday sale is now live at up to 60% off. For those unfamiliar, HYPER is one of those brand’s delivering rock solid, mostly metal, Apple gear accessories ranging from Thunderbolt 4 docks to MagSafe charging stands, battery packs, and more, and it has now launched its “BIGGEST Black Friday sale ever.” You’re looking at up to $130 off its HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock, one of the best deals yet on its latest HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure, and much more including a series of different USB-C hubs and charging gear. Browse through everything right here and head below for some top picks from the now live HYPER Black Friday sale.
HYPER Black Friday sale:
- HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure $90 (Reg. $120)
- HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger $120 (Reg. $150)
- HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger With MagSafe $150 (Reg. $200)
- HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack $35 (Reg. $50)
- HyperDrive VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C Hub $104 (Reg. $130)
- HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub $67.50 (Reg. $90)
- HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock$210 (Reg. $350)
- And even more…
And if you’re looking for a new Apple machine to upgrade your entire setup, the deals are flying now:
- Apple’s new M3/Pro MacBook Pros see early Black Friday deals from $1,449
- Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio sees $500 off
- Apple’s M2 Mac mini is finally back in stock
- Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio falls to $1,799 all-time
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:
The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is designed for enterprise businesses, PC gamers and video editors looking for an advanced connectivity solution that delivers maximum bandwidth and epic display resolutions. It features two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports capable of 40Gbps data transfers and 32G PCIe transfers, and one Thunderbolt 4 Upstream port that provides up to 96W Power Delivery charging for your host device.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!