HYPER Black Friday up to $130 off: Thunderbolt 4 hubs, SSD enclosure, MagSafe stand, more

The HYPER Black Friday sale is now live at up to 60% off. For those unfamiliar, HYPER is one of those brand’s delivering rock solid, mostly metal, Apple gear accessories ranging from Thunderbolt 4 docks to MagSafe charging stands, battery packs, and more, and it has now launched its “BIGGEST Black Friday sale ever.” You’re looking at up to $130 off its HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock, one of the best deals yet on its latest HyperDrive Next USB4 NVMe SSD Enclosure, and much more including a series of different USB-C hubs and charging gear. Browse through everything right here and head below for some top picks from the now live HYPER Black Friday sale. 

HYPER Black Friday sale:

And if you’re looking for a new Apple machine to upgrade your entire setup, the deals are flying now:

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is designed for enterprise businesses, PC gamers and video editors looking for an advanced connectivity solution that delivers maximum bandwidth and epic display resolutions. It features two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports capable of 40Gbps data transfers and 32G PCIe transfers, and one Thunderbolt 4 Upstream port that provides up to 96W Power Delivery charging for your host device.

