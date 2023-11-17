First deal hits Bose’s new Dolby Atmos Smart Ultra Soundbar at $100 off for Black Friday

Joining the very price drops on the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds, we are now tracking the first chance to save on the brand’s recently-released smart sound bar solution. Amazon is now offering the new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 shipped, down from the regular $899 price tag. This model debuted back in September as the latest model in the brand’s popular lineup of high-end home theater audio gear. Fast forward to today, and you’re looking at its very first price drop as well as a subsequent Amazon all-time low price. Hit up our launch coverage and then head below for additional details and more Bose Black Friday home theater gear deals from $199.

Loaded with high-tech accoutrements, the Smart Ultra is now the flagship Bose home theater sound bar experience with Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology – it “separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.” From there, you’ll find what Bose refers to as the A.I. Dialogue Mode that’s designed to automatically dial in the best audio settings “for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again.” In terms of audio reproduction, the six transducers include two custom-engineered upward firing dipole speakers and are joined by optical audio, HDMI eARC, and Bluetooth connectivity options. It also works with Alexa to control “your entertainment, daily tasks, and access information using your voice.”

More Black Friday Bose home theater gear deals:

Then go check out these early Black Friday deals on the JBL sound bars starting from $100 and dive into our home theater deal hub for more.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar features:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Voice Control is top-of-the-line wireless speaker, surround sound system for TV and so much more. TV soundbar features Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology which separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience. A.I. Dialogue Mode balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again with this surround sound speaker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!