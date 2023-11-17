New Furbo smart cat cam with wand toy and treat-tossing now $154 for Black Friday (30% off)

The Furbo pet cam Black Friday deals are kicking off today. First up, we are tracking one of the first deals on the new Furbo 360 Cat Camera at $154 shipped. While we did see the regularly $220 smart camera drop this low for a brief time as part of the launch phase and during the fall Prime Day event, this is otherwise the only other deal we have tracked. You’re looking at 30% or $66 in savings and a match of the all-time low. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this is a purpose-built smart camera just for your feline friends. It features a rotating base so you can always keep an eye on them when you’re out of the house alongside color night vision, 2-way audio, and 1080p video feeds streaming directly to your smartphone. It also comes with a detachable feather wand toy and the ability to toss them some treats remotely. Head below for more details and additional Furbo Black Friday deals.

Early Furbo pet cam Black Friday deals:

You’ll also want to check out the new smart 360 pet cam with an 8x digital zoom lens from PetCube while you’re at it. This model just landed earlier this week and you can still score the launch deal – you’ll find it on Amazon for $42 shipped, down from the regular $53 price tag right now. Scope out all of the details right here.

Furbo 360 Cat Camera features:

The NEW Furbo 360 Cat Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p live view and high-quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your cat when your away from home. Seamlessly hear and speak with your cat (or cats) at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Designed as an indoor camera for pets – Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to help you see your cat in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light. Toss a treat to your cat via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Satisfy their natural hunting instinct with the detachable feather wand toy. Fill Furbo with your cat’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like meowing or licking. Keep your cat entertained all day and all night with the feather cat toy and pet camera treat dispenser.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!