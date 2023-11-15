Petcube releases new smart 360 pet cam with 8x digital zoom lens and a launch deal at $42

The new Petcube Cam 360 has now been unveiled. Petcube has been offering up some of the more affordable dedicated smart pet camera systems for a while and its brand new release is now available for purchase with a solid launch deal. While we are expecting to see some big-time deals on its previous-generation models for Black Friday in the coming days, the brand new Petcube Cam 360 is here and is already on sale right now at just over $40 shipped. Head below for all of the details.

Petcube release new 360 Cam with launch deal

Like most smart cameras made for keeping an eye on your pets, the Petcube Cam 360 can also effectively act as your typical indoor smart cam solution as well. It features a 105-degree wide-angle, 8x digital zoom lens as well as 360-degree pan-tilt rotation “that allows pet owners to see more of what their pet is up to when they’re not home” no matter where they might try to hide.

It delivers 1080p real-time of visuals of what’s going on at home directly to your smart device of choice with AI-powered alerts with motion and sound recognition too – “get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts.”

Alongside a 1-minute setup to connect the device to your home Wi-Fi network, it also sports 2-way audio so you can hear and talk to your fur babies alongside “vivid night vision” and a new camera-off feature that “ensures added domestic privacy.” Petcube says it has employed “top-tier encryption to ensure your data is kept confidential” while the lens view can easily be physically blocked with a simple app control and pan-tilt rotation.

As a Ukrainian-based company, Petcube is always looking for ways to incorporate its heritage into the product lineup. The 360 Cam’s modernist design comes from notable Ukrainian artist, Kazimir Malevich’s famous Black Circle painting

The new Petcube Cam 360 is now available for purchase via the official Amazon storefront with a nice launch discount at $41.99 shipped, down from the regular $53.

