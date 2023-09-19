Furbo’s new smart cat cam with meow sensor, wand toy, and treat-tossing launches at 30% off

We have featured the Furbo dog cam around here several times, but today the brand is launching its brand new smart cat camera. Alongside the usual collection of intelligent features, like remote viewing, night vision, and treat-tossing, the new Furbo smart cat camera also has some special tricks just for your furry feline companions as well. Now available for purchase, we are also tracking quite a significant launch day deal at 30% off as well. Head below for more details and closer look at the new Furbo smart cat camera.

New Furbo smart cat camera

The new Furbo smart cat camera is officially known as the Furbo 360° Cat Camera. It, much like the dog-focused counterpart, features a 360-degree rotating body that accommodates full room remote viewing with 1080p feeds sent to your smart device of choice so you can keep a close on your furry friends at all times.

The NEW Furbo 360° Cat Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p live view and high-quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your cat when your away from home.

Alongside two-way audio and color night vision, the rotating body also allows for cat parents to aim the built-in treat tossing mechanism wherever they might like as well as supporting full 360-degree action on the new feather wand made specifically for this model:

Toss a treat to your cat via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Satisfy their natural hunting instinct with the detachable feather wand toy. Fill Furbo with your cat’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like meowing or licking. Keep your cat entertained all day and all night with the feather cat toy and pet camera treat dispenser.

Additional smart features are geared towards providing folks with “reliable insight into what’s happening at home.” That includes everything from a Meowing Sensor with push notifications as well as alerts if your cat gets sick on the floor and more:

Furbo’s MEOWING SENSOR detects when your cat is meowing and sends push notifications to your smartphone. Get additional alerts such as Continuous Meowing Alert, Vomit Alert, Home Emergency Alert, and many more, to avoid home emergencies and accidents with an optional Furbo Cat Nanny subscription. Every camera comes with a 30-day trial.

The new matte black smart cat camera is now available for purchase vi the official Furbo Amazon storefront at $220 shipped. However, an on-page coupon is knocking a solid 30% off to drop your launch day total down to $154 shipped.

