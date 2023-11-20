Amazon Bowflex sale goes live at up to 46% off: Adjustable dumbbells, curl bar, more from $119

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale, Amazon has launched a wide-ranging Bowflex and Schwinn home gym workout gear sale. You’re looking at up to 46% off with hundreds of dollars in savings at the ready. One standout has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells now down at $299.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $549 and more typically selling for $429 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention to deliver the lowest we can find. This is also the matching the best total we have tracked this year. Among the most popular adjustable dumbbell sets out there, you can also score a single at $174.50, down from the regular $215, if you only need one. the SelectTech 552 features an adjustable system that ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds on each dumbbell via the side-mounted dial. Not only does this save a ton of space in your home gym, bedroom, or otherwise, but it also replaces as many as 15 sets of weights to support a wide range of exercises. They even come with 1-year of guided JRNY workouts. Head below for more early Black Friday Bowflex deals.

Joining a series of deals on the larger all-in-one Bowflex home gyms and fitness bikes you’ll find right there, Amazon has a series of deals of its own to browse through with Prime shipping:

You’ll find even more Bowflex deals right here and the now live Peloton Black Friday deals with up to $500 off connected bikes and more at the ready. And if you’re looking to keep tabs on your workouts, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now at the best price we have ever tracked ahead of Black Friday. All of the details on that offer are in our previous coverage.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period end)

JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)

Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership

Adjusts from 5 – 52.5 lbs

Replaces 15 sets of weights

