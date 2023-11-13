Save up to $600 on BowFlex early Black Friday deals through 11/27, plus free shipping

Just in time for the winter months, the BowFlex early Black Friday deal is live and offering up to $600 off select at-home workout equipment through November 27 when you sign up. Once you sign up, you also instantly qualify for free shipping. BowFlex has plenty of pieces of equipment to choose from to refresh or build your brand new at-home gym including treadmills, bikes, dumbbells, barbells, and more. Our favorite deal here is the Revolution Home Gym, typically listed at $2,999, and is currently $2,399, or $600 off.

BowFlex’s Revolution Home Gym has a lot to offer and is the perfect all-in-one machine for a full-body workout, right from the comfort of your home. The Revolution Home Gym allows for 100 exercises with over 400 variations and includes a leg press station. Not only that, but there are 10 arm positions, an inclined seat for bench presses, and – perhaps most impressively – it completely converts into a rowing machine for some low impact cardio. Included with the Revolution Home Gym is 220 lbs of resistance, an integrated workout bench, and a preacher curl attachment for your biceps. Measuring just over nine feet in length and six feet tall, you can save space with the Revolution Home Gym’s vertical bench that folds up for easy storage.

Our other favorite bargains from BowFlex’s early access Black Friday deal include:

840 Kettlebell – $119 (orig. $149)

(orig. $149) Treadmill 10 – $1,699 (orig. $1999)

(orig. $1999) Max Trainer M6 – $999 (orig. $1299)

(orig. $1299) C6 Bike – $699 (orig. $999)

