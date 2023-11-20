Amazon launches rare YETI sale with up to 50% off steel tumblers, mugs, and more from $15

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $15
YETI Black Friday deals

As part of its now live early Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a selection of YETI ramblers, tumblers, coolers, bags, and more. Pricing starts from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals on the sought-after YETI gear don’t come around all too often, making now a wonderful chance to upgrade your to-go cup or shore up a couple gifts for next month at a discount. You can browse through all of the deals right here and be sure to head below for some top picks from the sale event below.

YETI early Black Friday Amazon deals:

Elsewhere in outdoor, fitness, and adventure-ready gear, you'll want to swing by our fashion hub for more early holiday sales.

YETI Rambler 16-oz. Stackable Pint features:

  • The Rambler 16 oz Stackable Pint is a reusable party pint built for keg pours and breakfast cocktails. Fits in most cupholders
  • These Ramblers come standard with the YETI MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer, or favorite drink on lock
  • While the MagSlider Lid adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping, Please Note – The MagSlider Lid is not leakproof and will not prevent spills
  • YETI Ramblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry. The tough Duracoat coating on the colored tumblers won’t crack, peel or fade
  • The YETI 16 oz Rambler Pint stands 6 1/2 in high and has a lip diameter of 3 1/2 in. All YETI 16 oz. Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders and stack easily

